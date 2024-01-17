Cherry Hill Brewery Closes After 10 Years

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing announced its Feb.. 29 closing on Facebook on Friday, Jan. 12.

The brewery produces dozens of beers with names like "Shore Shiver," "Ginger Snap Cookie" and "Corporate Carrier Pigeon."

Forgotten Boardwalk, on Olney Avenue, thanked customers for their support over the past decade:

“To all of our loyal customers, friends, family and supporters — we wish you a heartfelt thank you for being a part of the Forgotten Boardwalk Story for the past 10 years,” the Facebook post said. “We have vigorously tried to sign a lease extension with our landlord to no avail as our next door neighbor has leased out the space from underneath us.”

The announcement attracted more than 700 reactions on Facebook.

"Wow, this is really heartbreaking," Tony Romeo wrote.

Lorissa Luciani added: "Devastated is an understatement.. . ."

There was still a glimmer of hope for some form of business in the future with this message by Jamie Queli & The Forgotten Boardwalk Family:

"While this chapter is coming to an end, we hope that Forgotten Boardwalk will continue, possibly in another form, in the future. In the meantime, we are welcoming any and all business opportunities for Forgotten Boardwalk."

Daily Voice reached out to management on Facebook, which replied: "We are currently evaluating all options and encourage serious business inquiries to be directed to info@forgottenboardwalk.com"

