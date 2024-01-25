Camden School Board Member Who Threatened Woman With Gun Resigns: Complaint

Clayton Gonzalez, 34, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2023, after he threatened the woman and her family on Nov. 20 saying he'd ruin their lives and her boyfriend's life, the affidavit of probable cause said obtained by Daily Voice.

The first incident happened on over a separation of finances, when Gonzalez took the firearm out of a cabinet and began waving it around, according to the complaint. He then pointed the firearm at the victim, threatening to ruin her life, her family's life, and her boyfriend's life, police document show.

The next day, while Gonzalez was driving the victim to work with her children in the car, he pulled the firearm out of his backpack and put it on the passengers seat in plain view, tapped it, and said:

"Let's not have to teach [redacted] a lesson," police paperwork shows.

Gonzalez was subsequently charged with making terroristic threats to commit a crime of violence and weapons offenses.

Gonzalez was reelected to Camden’s advisory school board in November after serving one term, but resigned from the board as of Dec. 11, 2023. Gonzalez’s resignation letter did not mention the charges or the alleged incident involving the gun.

“I have made this decision based on personal circumstances,” Gonzalez wrote in his resignation letter sent to Camden Advisory School Board President Wasim Muhammad. “Additionally, I feel that it is in the best interest of my personal health and to my family’s priority.”

Gonzalez also took a leave of absence on Nov. 29 from his job as a recreation supervisor with the Camden Department of Human Services, according to a City Hall spokesman.

Gonzalez was hired for the city recreation job on July 31, 2023. His LinkedIn page shows he previously worked as a detective for the county police department.

“Immediately upon learning that a member of the City of Camden workforce was arrested, the City’s Administration took swift action to place him on leave," said City Hall spokesman Vincent Basara.

"The City of Camden takes these matters seriously and are mindful of all those impacted by the situation. Nevertheless, the employee is afforded due process. Since this is a personnel matter and still under investigation, the City has no further comment.”

