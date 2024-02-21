Mostly Cloudy 41°

SHARE

Camden County Mom, Grandmother Kristen Emdin 'Embraced Life's Simple Pleasures'

Kristen T. Emdin died on Feb. 10 in Clementon, according to an obituary published by Inglesby Funeral Home. She was 47 years old.

Candle

Candle

 Photo Credit: webandi Pixabay
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The Camden native spent her "cherished years" in Mount Ephraim "where she embraced life's simple pleasures, such as bike riding with her beloved husband, Todd Emdin," her obituary said.

She is survived by two children, Devin Townsen and Walter Whitman, and two grandchildren, Octavius and Mazikeen Michael.

Viewing is on Friday, Feb. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. at St Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, 300 E Kings Highway in Haddon Heights.

Click here to view Kristen Emdin's complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE