Camden County Mom, Grandmother Kristen Emdin 'Embraced Life's Simple Pleasures'

The Camden native spent her "cherished years" in Mount Ephraim "where she embraced life's simple pleasures, such as bike riding with her beloved husband, Todd Emdin," her obituary said.

She is survived by two children, Devin Townsen and Walter Whitman, and two grandchildren, Octavius and Mazikeen Michael.

Viewing is on Friday, Feb. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. at St Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, 300 E Kings Highway in Haddon Heights.

