Camden County Man Arrested In Campus Area Shooting: Prosecutor

Malcolm Jordan, of Berlin Borough, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to Cooper University Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim, a 36-year-old Pine Hill man, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle.

During the investigation, it was determined that the shooting occurred on the 300 block of Lawrence Street, which runs through the Rutgers-Camden campus. Neither the victim nor the suspect were students.

On Friday, Feb. 16, Jordan was apprehended in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force – Philadelphia Division.

He will be held at a correctional facility in Philadelphia pending an extradition hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127, Detective Brian Ford of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6927, and Sergeant Jason Ronca of the Rutgers University Police Department at (856) 225-6111.

