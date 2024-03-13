Camden Conoco Station Sold Contaminated Fuel, Stranding Drivers: Officials

The Conoco gas station at 1901 Admiral Wilson Boulevard was ordered to close on Sunday, March 10 after receiving complaints about possible fuel contamination, the city said. Similar violations were found on Jan. 10 so additional fines are expected, the city said.

“The gasoline contamination is likely to be a result of heavy rainfall seeping into underground storage tanks,” Camden spokesman Vincent Basara said.

“Upon receiving the complaints, the City’s Division of Weights and Measures began immediately an investigation on Sunday night," Basara said. "The division notified the appropriate county and state agencies, and closed the fuel station that same night."

The division took samples of the gas and found one sample contained 64% water and another contained 78% water, the spokesman said.

"The Conoco gas station will remain closed until the investigation is completed," he said.

At this time, it is suspected that 18 vehicles/customers may have been impacted, he said.

The owner of the Conoco was fined approximately $25,000 as a result of the first violation on Jan. 10, the spokesman said.

If anyone purchased fuel from this location and may have been impacted by the contaminated fuel, contact the City of Camden Division of Weights & Measures by calling 856-757- 7131 or emailing JuLugo@ci.camden.nj.us

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.