Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Father Arrested In NJ Arson Fire That Killed Baby Daughter, Grandparents, Prosecutor Says
Business

Philly Chicken Restaurant Opening South Jersey Digs With Drive-Thru

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chicken sandwich from Freebyrd Foodie.
Chicken sandwich from Freebyrd Foodie. Photo Credit: @FrankfordFoodie via Instagram

A chicken joint with locations in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. is coming to New Jersey.

Freebyrd Chicken will be opening at 2 S White Horse Pike in Stratford, its website says. 

The new digs will feature a drive-thru, walk-up ordering, a drive-thru line for online orders and online delivery.

The Stratford menu will feature grilled and crispy sandwiches, classic and spicy tenders, fresh chopped salads, wings and shakes.

According to its website, Freebyrd uses only locally sourced and responsibly raised chicken, and makes all sauces daily.

No word yet on an opening date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.