Winner: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $1.2M

A lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery player in South Jersey won $1.2 million.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Statewide, two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $2,407,446 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, Feb. 19, drawing. 

Each ticket is worth $1,203,723. 

The winning numbers were: 03, 15, 24, 33 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 05. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Burlington County: White Eagle Liquor, 651 Saint Mihiel Dr., Riverside; and,
  • Essex County: Crosstown Liquors, 196 12th Ave., Newark.

