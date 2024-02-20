Winner: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $1.2M

Statewide, two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $2,407,446 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, Feb. 19, drawing.

Each ticket is worth $1,203,723.

The winning numbers were: 03, 15, 24, 33 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 05.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Burlington County: White Eagle Liquor, 651 Saint Mihiel Dr., Riverside; and,

Essex County: Crosstown Liquors, 196 12th Ave., Newark.

