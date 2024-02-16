Fair 36°

SHARE

Willingboro Shooting Victim Christian Kurtz Sr. Mourned As 'Jack Of All Trades'

Christian Jonathon Kurtz, Sr. a native of Willingboro, died on Feb. 10, according to an obituary published by T.L. Hutton Funeral Services. He was 26 years old.

Christian J. Kurtz Sr.

Christian J. Kurtz Sr.

 Photo Credit: Chris Kurtz/ Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

He was a victim of a shooting, Daily Voice reported.

Christian graduated from Willingboro High School and was a "jack of all trades," his obituary said. 

"He passionately loved remodeling his car. It was nothing that Chris couldn’t fix if the challenge was put in front of him."

He loved his family hard and unconditionally, especially his son Christian Jr., his obit said.

Click here to read Christian J. Kurtz Sr.'s complete obituary and service information.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE