Shooting Victim, 26, Drives Short Distance, Crashes Before Dying In Willingboro: Prosecutor

Christian Kurtz was found having suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, when police were called to the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Hedding-Jacksonville Road and Welsford Way, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Eastampton Township Police Chief Joseph Iacovitti said.

An investigation found he'd been shot at the Eastampton Gardens apartment complex, then drove a short distance before colliding with another vehicle, Bradshaw said.

Kurtz was transported by ambulance to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he died approximately 30 minutes later.

No arrests have been made. An autopsy will be performed today by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities could not immediately confirm where Kurtz was believed to have been going.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Eastampton Township Police Department, with assistance from the Westampton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Nicholas Schieber, BCPO Detective Kevin Smith and ETPD Det. Richard Tracy.

Anyone with information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.