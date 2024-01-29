Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, a Willingboro native, died alongside Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, the DOD said.

The three soldiers were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve when a one-way, unmanned aerial system impacted their container housing units on Sunday, Jan. 28 in Jordan.

“The loss of Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett has left an indelible mark on the United States Army Reserve. These Citizen-Soldiers died in service to their country on Jan. 28, 2024, in Jordan,” said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command.

“On behalf of the Army Reserve, I share in the sorrow felt by their friends, family, and loved ones," Daniels said. "Their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, and we are committed to supporting those left behind in the wake of this tragedy.”

Rivers, who moved to Carrollton, Georgia, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2011 as an interior electrician (12R). He was first assigned to the 990th Engineer Company at Fort McGuire-Dix, NJ, after completing advanced individual training.

In 2018, Rivers completed a nine-month rotation to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. In 2023, Rivers was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia.

Rivers’ awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, two Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, and the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.