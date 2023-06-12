Wildfires Consume 1,550 Acres In South Jersey

At noon Monday, June 12, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service had reached 100 percent containment of a 700-acre wildfire in the area of Kettle Run Road, Evesham Township, Burlington County.

That wildfire was called the Buzby Boggs Wildfire..

Over the course of the fire, four structures were threatened. There was no damage to any of the structures.

Also by noon on Monday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service had reached 100 percent containment of a 850-acre wildfire in the area of City Line Road and Butler Place Road in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

Over the course of the City Line fire, two structures were threatened. There was no damage to either structure.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

Forest Fire Service staff will remain on scene and continue to monitor control lines and address areas of concern until significant precipitation occurs to ensure public safety.

The public is advised that smoke may be visible for an extended period while firefighters work to mop-up the wildfire. Motorists traveling in the area should remain cautious of smoke.

