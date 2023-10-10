Fog/Mist 47°

Tractor Trailer Overturns On NJ Turnpike In Florence

An overturned tractor trailer jammed traffic along the NJ Turnpike in Burlington County Tuesday, Oct. 10.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. on the westbound Exit ramp To US 130 from Interchange 6A in Florence.

Delays were being reported.

