Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea, who worked in Troop D at the Moorestown station, died during training, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said. Bethea was an eight-year NJSP veteran and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

According to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Bethea had been training to join the TEAMS Unit, an emergency response unit "prepared to handle extra ordinary police emergencies," the NJSP website says.

It was not immediately clear when Bethea died, nor how old he was.

"His commitment and passion for serving the citizens of New Jersey exemplified honor, duty, and fidelity," Callahan said.

"State troopers, and other members of law enforcement, enter their profession knowing its risks but put themselves on the line because they believe in serving the residents of our state," Platkin said. "We owe Trooper Bethea our deepest gratitude and can honor his memory by living our lives with his same reverence for honor, duty, and fidelity."

