One day after his 8th grade graduation, Vincent Pieczynski was hit by a car while riding his bike home on Route 38 in Southampton, according to a GoFundMe page for his family.

More than $37,000 as of Friday, June 21, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Vincent, affectionately known as Vinny Pie, was being remembered as a "kind, smart, strong and hard-working young man," writes campaign organizer Devin Cuoco.

"Vincent was the best son, brother and friend a guy could ask for. That’s why we knew Vincent would want to be an organ donor. So despite this being the most difficult time of our family’s life, we find peace knowing Vinny’s heart will beat on. Vincent is helping to save other people’s lives with his gifts and we are so proud of him."

He played football and lacrosse and his goal going into high school was to play varsity football and lacrosse by his junior year.

"We couldn’t be more proud of the beautiful young man Vincent grew to be," the GoFundMe said. "Our family truly doesn’t know how we will go on without him."

