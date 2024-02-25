Three Shot In Willingboro Home

Three people were shot in a home on Buttercup Lane in Willingboro Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8:15 p.m., Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Capt. Ian Bucs said.

The victims were all men, and were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

The names of the victims and further details are being withheld at this point of the investigation, which is being conducted by the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to detectives is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

