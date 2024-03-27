South Jersey Man Gets 28 Years State Prison For Double-Shooting

Kai Johnson pleaded guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Attempted Murder (First Degree) in October 2023, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

The sentence was handed down on Wednesday, March 27, she said.

The investigation began Oct. 18, 2021 after officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Snow Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found Malachi Treherne, of Pemberton Township, lying in the doorway of the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and has since recovered from her wounds. Johnson turned himself in to police three days after the shootings.

The investigation revealed that Johnson and the decedent were arguing inside the house when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the head, then chased down the other victim, found her hiding behind a door, and shot her in the chest.

