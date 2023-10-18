South Jersey Man Admits Threatening Neighbors With Racial Slurs: Prosecutor

Edward C. Mathews, pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges to which Mathews pleaded involve the mistreatment of five former neighbors. The drug offense was filed after numerous psilocin mushrooms, which are known for their hallucinogenic effect, were discovered during a search of his home, the prosecutor said.

The investigation began July 2, 2021, after a resident came to the Mount Laurel Police Department to file a harassment complaint against Mathews. A short time later on the same date, a Mount Laurel police officer responded to a Coventry Way residence for a report of a male needing to be removed from the area. Upon arrival, the officer found Mathews using racial slurs while engaged in a verbal altercation with four residents, the prosecutor said.

The investigation revealed a pattern of abuse from Mathews against his neighbors that included leaving a threatening note on one of their vehicles.

