South Jersey School Teacher Tests Positive For COVID-19

A teacher in a South Jersey school district has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.

Nonetheless, the Northern Burlington County Regional School District plans to partially reopen for in-person classes on Sept. 28.

James Sarruda, superintendent at NBC Regional, told NJ Advance Media that a Northern Burlington Middle School teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The school district has begun remote learning and classroom instruction is set to resume on Sept. 28 with a mix of in-person and at-home instruction.

On Friday, the teacher notified the school district that one of her family members was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. She tested positive on Saturday, according to NJ.com.

Eleven educators who had come into contact with the teacher were asked not to return to school on Monday, Sarruda said.

