Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

South Jersey Man Gets 8 Years In State Prison For Dumping Overdose Victim's Body

South Jersey School Teacher Tests Positive For COVID-19
South Jersey School Teacher Tests Positive For COVID-19

Northern Burlington County Regional School District
Northern Burlington County Regional School District Photo Credit: Northern Burlington County Regional School District

A teacher in a South Jersey school district has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said. 

Nonetheless, the Northern Burlington County Regional School District plans to partially reopen for in-person classes on Sept. 28.

James Sarruda, superintendent at NBC Regional, told NJ Advance Media that a Northern Burlington Middle School teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The school district has begun remote learning and classroom instruction is set to resume on Sept. 28 with a mix of in-person and at-home instruction.

On Friday, the teacher notified the school district that one of her family members was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. She tested positive on Saturday, according to NJ.com.

Eleven educators who had come into contact with the teacher were asked not to return to school on Monday, Sarruda said.

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

