Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Schools

NJ Schools Sup't Who Once Beat Man With Bat Charged With Sexually Assaulting Family Friend

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Michael S. Knox
Michael S. Knox Photo Credit: Source Unclear

A New Jersey schools superintendent who previously admitted beating another man with a baseball bat has been accused of sexually assaulting a family friend while she slept at his house last year.

Michael S. Knox, 51, was arrested on Aug. 27 in the Oct. 4, 2020 incident, and charged with second-degree sexual assault, as first reported by The Trentonian.

Knox was a superintendent for Fairfield Township schools. His name has been removed from its website.

The victim had offered to drive Knox home from a party because he had been drinking, and offered to stay overnight at his Willingboro home, as she considered Knox "like an uncle," the criminal complaint says.

Sometime during the night, the woman woke up to Knox on top of her, kissing her and saying he loved her. She pushed Knox off of her as he pulled up his pants, apologized and begged her not to tell anyone, the complaint says.

The women went to Willingboro police in the morning.

Knox’s first court appearance in Burlington County Superior Court is scheduled for Monday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.