Tractor-Trailer Flips On NJ Turnpike: Njsp

The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, April 29 on the Turnpike's Interchange 4 ramp to the toll plaza in Mount Laurel, according to New Jersey State Police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the Volvo tractor-trailer overturned on its side, State Police said.

As the result of the crash, the driver of the Volvo sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

