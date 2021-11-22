Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wildwood Man Beat Victims With Gun After Shooting, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middle Township police
Middle Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middle Township PD

A 55-year-old South Jersey man has been charged with murder after firing his handgun and then beating two people, authorities said. 

After missing with a gunshot, Christopher Speigel of Wildwood allegedly struck a man and a woman in the head with the butt of his handgun, according to Middle Township police. 

The incident occurred in the 300 block of route 47 South in Middle Township at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. 

Speigel was later arrested at his home in Wildwood. The handgun was found on the male victim’s property, police said. Both victims knew Speigel, they said. 

In addition to attempted murder, Speigel was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, police said.

He was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.