Two Accused Dealers Charged In Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Burlington Woman, 27

Authorities have charged two accused drug dealers with selling the fentanyl that killed a 27-year-old Burlington County woman last summer.

Brittney Wallace was pronounced dead at Capital Health at Deborah Emergency Services in Browns Mills after her parents found her unconscious in the bathroom of the family home last Aug.19, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Acting Police Chief David King said.

The fentanyl level in her system was more than five times the lethal dose, they said.

Antoine Crawley, 34, of Pemberton Township instructed Danielle Knight, 41, of North Hanover to deliver what investigators believe Wallace thought was heroin to her home, Coffina and King said.

Crawley already was being held in the Burlington County Jail in connection with the case when authorities charged him and Knight with liability for a drug-inducted death.Knight was arrested last Tuesday and later ordered released by a judge, Coffina and King said.

Pemberton Township police investigated Wallace's death with assistance from the prosecutor's Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force and K-9 Officer Ringo from the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department. The lead investigator was Pemberton Township Detective Joshua Danka.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.