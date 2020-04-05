Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Remnant Of 1967 Bowling Alley Blaze That Killed 5 Firefighters Donated To Ridgefield FD
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Accused Dealers Charged In Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Burlington Woman, 27

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Antoine Crawley, Danielle Knight
Antoine Crawley, Danielle Knight Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities have charged two accused drug dealers with selling the fentanyl that killed a 27-year-old Burlington County woman last summer.

Brittney Wallace was pronounced dead at Capital Health at Deborah Emergency Services in Browns Mills after her parents found her unconscious in the bathroom of the family home last Aug.19, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Acting Police Chief David King said.

The fentanyl level in her system was more than five times the lethal dose, they said.

Antoine Crawley, 34, of Pemberton Township instructed Danielle Knight, 41, of North Hanover to deliver what investigators believe Wallace thought was heroin to her home, Coffina and King said.

Crawley already was being held in the Burlington County Jail in connection with the case when authorities charged him and Knight with liability for a drug-inducted death.Knight was arrested last Tuesday and later ordered released by a judge, Coffina and King said.

Pemberton Township police investigated Wallace's death with assistance from the prosecutor's Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force and K-9 Officer Ringo from the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department. The lead investigator was Pemberton Township Detective Joshua Danka.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.