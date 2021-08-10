Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Killed, Dad Hurt In Burlington Walmart Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mount Holly Road Walmart
Mount Holly Road Walmart Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy died and his dad was injured after being shot in a Burlington Township Walmart parking lot Thursday, authorities said.

Dione Williams Sr., 44 and his son, Albert, of Hammonton, were struck by gunfire around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Route 541 store, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Acting Public Safety Director James Sullivan said.

They were taken by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where Albert was pronounced dead. Dione Williams Sr. was treated and released

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sean Tait and Burlington Township Detective Steven Cosmo.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.