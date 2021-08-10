Teen Killed, Dad Hurt In Burlington Walmart Shooting

A 17-year-old boy died and his dad was injured after being shot in a Burlington Township Walmart parking lot Thursday, authorities said.

Dione Williams Sr., 44 and his son, Albert, of Hammonton, were struck by gunfire around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Route 541 store, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Acting Public Safety Director James Sullivan said.

They were taken by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where Albert was pronounced dead. Dione Williams Sr. was treated and released

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sean Tait and Burlington Township Detective Steven Cosmo.

