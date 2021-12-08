Suspected Trenton Drug Dealer Indicted In Fatal Fentanyl Overdose, Burlington Prosecutor Says

A 34-year-old alleged drug dealer from Trenton has been indicted for causing the fatal overdose of a Pemberton Township man, authorities said.

A Burlington County Grand Jury on Aug. 3 returned the indictment against Marvin Montoya, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Montoya was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl last summer, Coffina said.

An investigation began in August 2020 after a relative discovered the victim -- 23-year-old Michael Williams --- in their Brown Mills home the morning of Aug. 11, the prosecutor said. The relative told investigators Williams failed to get up for work.

The investigation also revealed that Williams had previously traveled to Trenton and purchased the drugs from Montoya in the city’s North Ward, authorities said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Williams died of fentanyl toxicity.

Montoya was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death (First Degree), distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (Third Degree), and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (Third Degree).

An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court.

Montoya has been housed in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since being arrested in March.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force.

The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.

The lead investigator is Pemberton Township Lt. Jay Watters.

