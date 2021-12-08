South Jerseyans Busted On Child Porn Charges, Prosecutor Says

Five men and two juveniles have been arrested on child porn charges, authorities in Burlington County announced.

The new defendants join 46 people apprehended for similar crimes as part of an investigation launched by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office during the COVID-19 pandemic called "Operation Safe Quarantine."

The operation targeted individuals engaged in the online exploitation of children, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

However, the charges below were not part of any special operation.

Matthew Reiss, 38, of Maple Shade, charged July 16 with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree). He is accused of downloading child sexual abuse material from a website in another country. The lead investigator was Evesham Township Detective Christopher DeFrancesco, who is presently assigned as a Task Force Officer with the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Daksh Patel, 25, of Maple Shade, charged July 29 with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree and Third Degree). He is accused of uploading CSAM videos. The lead investigator was United States Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Jennifer Miller, who is presently assigned as a Task Force Officer with the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Jamie Adamson, 50, of Burlington City, charged August 2 with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree). He is accused of uploading images of child sexual abuse material. The lead investigator was BCPO Det. Jennifer Appelmann.

Daniel Ricci, 45, of Medford Township, charged August 5 with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree). He is accused of downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material. The lead investigator was BPCO Det. Andrew Ridolfi.

Dexter Manansala, 55, of Bordentown Township, charged August 6 with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two Second Degree and one Third Degree). He is accused of using Facebook to distribute child sexual abuse material. The lead investigator was BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit Sgt. Dave Kohler.

The names of two defendants are being withheld because they are juveniles. The adult offenders were released from custody following first appearances in Superior Court.

The investigations involved the assistance of the Bordentown Township Police Department, the City of Burlington Police Department, the Evesham Township Police Department, the Maple Shade Police Department, the Medford Township Police Department, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.

The cases are being prepared for presentation to a grand jury by Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler.

The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit and HSI – Cherry Hill are members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The BCPO also belongs to the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.

