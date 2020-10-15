Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Feds Arrest NJ Post Office Custodian In $15,000 Theft Of Checks, Cash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Woman, 61, Stabbed To Death In Burlington Home

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Burlington City police
Burlington City police Photo Credit: Burlington City PD

A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her South Jersey home, authorities said.

The body of Carla Nesmith was found at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday by another resident who had retuned to the home in Burlington City, they said.

Nesmith was pronounced dead at the home on the 400 block of Earl Street, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine said. 

A preliminary investigation concluded that Nesmith had been bludgeoned and stabbed, Coffina and Fine said.

An autopsy was expected on Thursday afternoon by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

The prosecutor's office didn’t say if the other resident was a housemate or a relative of the stabbing victim.

No arrests had been made.

The homicide is being investigated by detectives from the City of Burlington Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are City of Burlington Detective Dave Edwardson and BCPO Detective Leah McHale.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.