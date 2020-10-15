South Jersey Woman, 61, Stabbed To Death In Burlington Home

A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her South Jersey home, authorities said.

The body of Carla Nesmith was found at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday by another resident who had retuned to the home in Burlington City, they said.

Nesmith was pronounced dead at the home on the 400 block of Earl Street, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine said.

A preliminary investigation concluded that Nesmith had been bludgeoned and stabbed, Coffina and Fine said.

An autopsy was expected on Thursday afternoon by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

The prosecutor's office didn’t say if the other resident was a housemate or a relative of the stabbing victim.

No arrests had been made.

The homicide is being investigated by detectives from the City of Burlington Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are City of Burlington Detective Dave Edwardson and BCPO Detective Leah McHale.

This is a developing news story.

