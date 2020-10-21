South Jersey Man, 29, Charged In Acquaintance's Shooting Death

A 29-year-old Burlington County man has been charged with fatally shooting "an acquaintance" in the head earlier this month, authorities said.

Kwacey Q. Owens, of Willingboro, was charged with first-degree murder and various weapons charges in connection with the Oct. 8 slaying in the Millbrook Park neighborhood, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon said.

Owens was served with the arrest warrant on Tuesday in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he has been held since being arrested last week on a second-degree weapons charge related to this case, Coffina and Lomon said.

Willingboro Township police officers were called to the first block of Maplewick Lane just after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 for a reported shooting.

Arriving patrol officers found the body of Barry Barino, 28, outside the rear door of his home, Coffina and Lomon said.

Barino was pronounced dead at the scene by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood ruled the death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation found that Barino and Owens were acquaintances, and that Owens had been inside the victim’s home a short time earlier before luring him outside to shoot him, Coffina and Lomon said in a press statement.

They did not specify how long the two men knew each other.

The motive for the killing remains under investigation, they said.

