DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey EMS, Firefighters Battle Apartment Blaze, Possible Explosion

Jon Craig
Apartment complex on the 100 block of East Route 70 in Marlton, Evesham Township. A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon on the fourth floor of an apartment under construction. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

Burlington County EMS, firefighters and police responded to a four-story apartment building in Evesham Township on Wednesday afternoon on a report of an active fire, authorities said.

An apartment complex is under construction at 101 East Route 70 in Marlton, they said.

The initial call, which included a report of a possible explosion, came in about 4 p.m., authorities said. The fire originated in a fourth-floor apartment, and may have spread to the building's attic. according to initial, unconfirmed reports.

The fire was reported to be under control by 5 p.m.

Please email active fire photos to jon.craig@DailyVoice.com or message me on Facebook with an online link or photo credit details.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

