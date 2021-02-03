Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Serious Multiple Injury Crash, Entrapment In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a multiple injury crash late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. 

The crash occurred before 5 p.m. at Jacobstown New Egypt Road and Meany Road in North Hanover, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said the crash included an entrapment and at least seven injured people including an unconscious child. 

A medevac life flight helicopter was en route to the crash scene.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

