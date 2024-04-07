3-Alarm Fire Destroys Mount Laurel Warehouse

Firefighters were called to 116 Gaither Drive around 2:20 p.m., where flames were coming from both the roof and the structure, the Mount Laurel Fire Department said on Facebook.

The building houses Food Sciences Corporate's shipping center, according to its website.

With the help of many mutual aid partners, the fire was declared under control at 3:55 p.m., the Mount Laurel Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the MLFD Office of the Fire Marshal.

