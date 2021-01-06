SEEN HIM? South Jersey Teen Reported Missing

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing out of South Jersey.

Curtis E. James, 16, of Shamong, was last seen leaving his house near Shawnee Lane Tuesday morning around 6:50, New Jersey State Police say.

He was reportedly on his way to the bus stop.

Curtis is described as a white male, 5’8”, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue sweater, white tee-shirt, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282.

