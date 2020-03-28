Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: President Considers Mandatory Quarantine For NY, NJ And CT
Resident, 61, Killed In Burlington County Fire, First Of Three Local Blazes In Under 24 Hours

Jerry DeMarco
Three other residents escaped the fatal Moorestown fire, authorities said.
Photo Credit: CBS3 PHILADELPHIA

A fast-moving house fire killed a 61-year-old Burlington County man, authorities confirmed.

Three other residents reportedly fled the flames, which responders said quickly engulfed the home and shot through the roof after igniting shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

The fire was the first of three in the area in less than 24 hours.

Firefighters got the Moore Street blaze under control in under 90 minutes and discovered the victim’s body. Authorities temporarily withheld his identity pending notifications and an investigation into the cause.

Firefighters from Moorestown, Maple Shade, Riverside, Delran and Riverton assisted their Lenola Fire Co. colleagues. Moorestown police and EMS also responded.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Moorestown police and the Burlington County Fire Marshall’s Office were investigating.

Firefighters also handled a two-alarm blaze that significantly damaged a commercial building at Celebration Square on Route 206 in Tabernacle after breaking out around 4 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters battled another blaze that broke out in a single-story Browns Mills home on Daniels Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

