Prosecutor: South Jersey Man Shot Cousin Dead, Drove Him To Hospital, Walked Home

Cecilia Levine
Antwian Warthen
Antwian Warthen Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A South Jersey man shot his cousin during an argument, then drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead over the weekend, authorities said.

Antwian Warthen, 29, apparently shot Horace Warthen at his home on the 400 block of Garden Avenue in Pemberton on Friday around 9:15 p.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King said.

Antwian then drove Horace, of Brown Mills, to Capital Health at Deborah, where he was pronounced dead by a physician, authorities said.

Police found Antwian walking in a nearby neighborhood approximately 30 minutes later, and took him into custody for questioning. He was charged with murder and related weapons offenses, police said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the victim died of gunshot wounds.

Antwian Warthen was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court later this week. 

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment. Warthen will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Twp. Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Jen Marchese and PTPD Detective Stephen Price.

