Prosecutor: Man Shot Dead In Burlington County

A 27-year-old passenger was fatally shot in his vehicle in Burlington County, authorities said.

Shaimere Turner was a front-seat passenger when he was struck by gunshots fired into the vehicle just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the Sunbury Village section of Permberton, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King.

Turner’s legal address is in Camden, but he had been staying recently with relatives in Pemberton Township, they said.

The driver, who was the only other person inside the vehicle during the shooting along the 100 block of Kinsley Road, sped away and drove to the Pemberton Township police station, they said.

Turner was dead upon arrival at the police station. The driver was not hurt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Pemberton Township Police Department’s confidential tip line at 609-894-3352 -- or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Sean Tait and Pemberton Township Detective Joshua Danka.

