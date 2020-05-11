Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: NYC Mom Who Fled With Young Daughter After Infant Son Died Found At South Hackensack Motel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Man Shot Dead In Burlington County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Shaimere Turner
Shaimere Turner Photo Credit: Facebook

A 27-year-old passenger was fatally shot in his vehicle in Burlington County, authorities said.

Shaimere Turner was a front-seat passenger when he was struck by gunshots fired into the vehicle just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the Sunbury Village section of Permberton, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King.

Turner’s legal address is in Camden, but he had been staying recently with relatives in Pemberton Township, they said.

The driver, who was the only other person inside the vehicle during the shooting along the 100 block of Kinsley Road, sped away and drove to the Pemberton Township police station, they said.

Turner was dead upon arrival at the police station. The driver was not hurt. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Pemberton Township Police Department’s confidential tip line at 609-894-3352 -- or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Sean Tait and Pemberton Township Detective Joshua Danka.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.