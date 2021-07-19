Police ID Man, 33, Killed By Car In South Jersey

A 33-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Route 73 in South Jersey, authorities said.

Michael Macintosh was struck near the Willow Road intersection just before 2 a.m. in Maple Shade, local police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped and was cooperative with authorities, and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maple Shade police at 856-234-8300 regarding case number 2021-13441.

