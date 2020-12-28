Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice
Police ID Driver, 31, Killed In Burlington County Who Apparently Was Not Wearing Seatbelt

Jon Craig
Pemberton Township police
Pemberton Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pemberton Twp. police

Authorities have released the name of a driver killed when his car crashed into a tree on Saturday in Burlington County.

Donte Boyer II, 31, of Browns Mills, died after he lost control of his car while traveling west on Lakehurst Road, also known as County Route 530, according to Pemberton Township police.

Boyer's 2004 Buick Rendezvous reportedly struck a tree near 420 Lakehurst Road and Ridgeview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Police believe Boyer was driving without wearing a seat belt, they said.

The tree fell on top of his car, and Boyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

