KNOW ANYTHING? South Jersey Man, 27, Fatally Shot Outside Burlington Apartments

A 27-year-old man from Burlington County died Friday, about an hour after being shot outside an apartment complex, authorities said.

Damian T. Hampton, of Burlington City, was shot multiple times around 11:15 p.m. Thursday outside the Orchard Park apartment complex on Woodlane Road, county Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess said in a statement.

No arrests have been made, but Coffina said residents were not in any immediate danger.

“It is not believed that members of the public should be fearful for their safety in connection with this incident,” Coffina said in a statement.

Hampton was taken by ambulance to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 12:15 a.m., officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call detectives at 609-265-7113 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The investigation is active and continuing by detectives from the county prosecutor's office and Edgewater Park Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.