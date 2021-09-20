Kitchen Knife Neck Stabbing Leads To Attempted Murder Charge, Burlington Prosecutor Says

A South Jersey man is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing another man in the neck early Sunday morning, authorities said Monday.

Burlington City police were called to a 500 block of Linden Avenue home just after 7 a.m. on reports of a stabbing, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine said.

There, they found a 28-year-old victim stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife, authorities said. He was taken to a Trenton hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The investigation identified 39-year-old Terrell Dennis as a suspect. He was arrested Sunday evening in Camden, and charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth-degree possession of a weapon, authorities said.

He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. A detention hearing will be held later this week. The motive for the stabbing continues to be investigated.

Dennis will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.

The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the City of Burlington Police Department, with assistance from the NJ Transit Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Erica Ridge and City of Burlington PD Detective Corporal Anna Czajka.

