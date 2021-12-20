'Hitler Was Right': Anti-Semitic Graffiti Scrawled On NJ School Bathroom Stall, Police Say

An investigation is underway after anti-Semitic drawings and comments were discovered on the bathroom stalls of a South Jersey middle school, authorities said.

A swastika and a comment about Adolf Hitler were found Thursday and Friday on a boys' bathroom stall door at Marlton Middle School, Evesham Township police said on Facebook.

The words, “H*tler was right,” were scrawled on the door, according to a tweet from Stop Antisemitsim.org.

A drawing of a stick figure with X’ed out eyes and the word “Jew” was also found, the Courier-Post reports citing school officials.

Police said they were reviewing video footage from the school to identify a possible suspect.

“Any form of bias intimidation or hate towards any member of our community is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Evesham Township Police Chief Christopher Chew said.

"I want to reassure our residents that this crime will be thoroughly investigated and that we have been in close contact with local school officials along with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.”

“Today we, unfortunately, find ourselves faced with a bias incident related to actions at one of our local schools, specifically related to anti-Semitic writings,” Evesham Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said.

“As I’ve said many times before – we are an inclusive community, and our diversity is a quality to be nurtured and appreciated by all. I thank our school district, police department, and county prosecutor’s office for taking the appropriate actions so the incident can be properly recorded and investigated.

Any student found responsible for the Nazi symbols would face "consequences appropriate to the seriousness of these actions," Evesham Superintendent of Schools Justin Smith said in a statement obtained by the Courier-Post.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.