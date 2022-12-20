Contact Us
Hit-Run Driver Charged With Eluding Police In Burlington County

A hit-and-run incident led to the arrest of a Burlington County man on eluding charges, authorities said.

On Dec. 12, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers responded to Route 70 and Troth Road for the report of a motor vehicle collision. 

The responding officers identified the vehicle involved in the collision that had fled the scene and attempted a motor vehicle stop, police said.

The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was quickly terminated due to the erratic operation of the suspect vehicle and the risk of safety to himself and other motorists.

A follow-up investigation was conducted and the driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Wayde Hauser of SHamong, police said.

Hauser was arrested and released on a summons for eluding, police said.

