DV Pilot Police & Fire

Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze In Burlington County: Developing

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

Firefighters were battling a serious fire in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard in Medford Township, initial reports said. 

A medical helicopter was called to airlift a victim who had been trapped by the blaze, according to an unconfirmed report.

Medford police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

