Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze In Burlington County: Developing

Firefighters were battling a serious fire in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard in Medford Township, initial reports said.

A medical helicopter was called to airlift a victim who had been trapped by the blaze, according to an unconfirmed report.

Medford police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.