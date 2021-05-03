Family Of 7 Hurt In South Jersey I-295 Rollover Crash

Five children and their parents were injured early Monday during a rollover crash in South Jersey.

The northbound crash occurred about 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel, authorities said.

10-TV Philadelphia reported that the driver of the crashed minivan was cut off by a tractor-trailer, flipped and struck a guardrail, according to 10-TV Philadelphia.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

