Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: TSA: Pennsy Traveler Caught At Newark Airport With Taped, Bandaged Gun, Bullets In Soap Bar
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ex-Physician Indicted For Illegally Prescribing Opioid Pills In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Morris Starkman
Morris Starkman Photo Credit: BCPO

A former physician from South Jersey has been indicted for illegally prescribing highly-addictive opioid pills, authorities said.

Morris “Moishe” Starkman, 62, of Yellowstone Road in Cinnaminson, has been indicted on 21 counts of narcotics distribution and fraud charges for the alleged activity out of his Bordentown Township practice, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Starkman simultaneously engaged in an unlawful medical billing scheme over a three-year period, Coffina alleged.

Starkman was indicted by a grand jury on 15 counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, five counts of health care claims fraud and one count of insurance fraud, the prosecutor said.

Starkman was charged in November 2019 after multiple electronic devices were seized, along with business, financial and medical records during a warranted search of his home, Coffina said.

The investigation found that between Jan. 1, 2015 and Jan. 1, 2018, Starkman issued prescriptions for nearly 1.4 million  total doses of opioids, Coffina said.

Eight patients outlined in the criminal charges filed against Starkman received 11 doses of opioids per day on average during that period, he said. 

One patient alone was prescribed 17,460 doses, which equates to more than 15 daily, the prosecutor said.

Each patient received anywhere from four to 10 times the maximum dose recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.

The investigation also revealed that Starkman submitted fraudulent health care claims to insurance companies for over $50,000 for services that were unauthorized or not provided, Coffina said.

Starkman is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, Assistant Prosecutor Josh Dennis, and First Assistant Prosecutor Philip S. Aronow.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.