Cops Find 220 Pairs Stolen Underwear In Marlton Laundry Room Panty Raid

A 39-year-old South Jersey man is accused of stealing women's and children's underwear from an apartment building laundry room, authorities said.

On Dec. 26, 2022, Evesham police officers responded to the Nieuw Amsterdam apartment complex for suspicious activity. The caller had reported that an unknown person had removed articles of her clothing while in the complex’s washing machine. This unusual behavior was observed on more than one occasion, police said.

Information and evidence was turned over to the Evesham Township Investigative Bureau, who were able to positively identify the suspect as William Borrero of Marlton, police said.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at Borrero's residence, on Friday, Jan. 20, police said. The warranted search yielded the discovery of over 220 stolen articles of clothing – women’s / children’s underwear – and electronic evidence consistent with child sexual abuse material, police said.

Borrero was subsequently arrested and was being held in Burlington County Jail. He was charged with theft and possession of child sex abuse material, police said.

This investigation in ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

