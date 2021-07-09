Child Finds Man's Body Behind Mount Holly Store

A man's body was found behind a convenience store in Mount Holly Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found by a juvenile behind the Millerie's Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street around 12:30 p.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Richard Spitler said.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 35, approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height with a very slender build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could help establish his identity or explain the circumstances that resulted in him being behind the store is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

