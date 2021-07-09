Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Former NJ Councilman Lied About Income To Keep $92-A-Month Section 8 Apartment, State Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Child Finds Man's Body Behind Mount Holly Store

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Market & Deli
Market & Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man's body was found behind a convenience store in Mount Holly Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found by a juvenile behind the Millerie's Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street around 12:30 p.m.,  Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Richard Spitler said.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 35, approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height with a very slender build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could help establish his identity or explain the circumstances that resulted in him being behind the store is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.