Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Authorities ID Body Found By Child In Mount Holly As Brick Township Man

Cecilia Levine
Millerie’s Market & Deli
Millerie’s Market & Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man whose body was found behind a Mount Holly convenience store by a child as a 31-year-old Brick Township man.

Sean Reynolds was found dead behind Millerie’s Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Richard Spitler said.

The investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death. 

An autopsy will be performed today by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that might assist investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

