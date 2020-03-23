Burlington City PD: Officers Nab Armed Robbery Suspect

Burlington City police said they nabbed a man accused of taking cash and other valuables from a victim at gunpoint.

The victim told police that Ahmad Wright, 22, of Edgewater Park approached him around 11 a.m. Friday at East Broad and Lawrence streets, asked to bum a cigarette, then threw him to the ground, police said in a statement.

Wright robbed him at gunpoint, then ran towards High Street, the victim said.

Police said they grabbed Wright in the area of West Broad Street near Commerce Square, then brought him to headquarters after the victim identified him as the robber.

They charged him with armed robbery.

They were still looking for the purported weapon as an investigation continued.

Wright remained held in the Burlington County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Mount Holly.

