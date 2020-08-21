Browns Mills Fugitive Faces 8 Years In State Prison For Fentanyl Death Of Pemberton Woman, 21

A 38-year-old fugitive from Browns Mills has admitted to causing the fatal drug overdose of a 21-year-old woman from Burlington County, authorities said.

Terrance D. Walker, 38, of Liberty Street pleaded guilty to Tessa McCullough's drug-Induced death for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to her in May 2019, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said on Friday afternoon.

Walker faces ip to eight years in state prison under his plea agreement made before Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines, Coffina said.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30, the prosecutor said.

McCullough, a native of Willingboro, was taken to a Mount Holly hospital and pronounced dead after an overdose in her Pemberton Township home, according to Coffina.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood found her death was due to fentanyl toxicity. She bought the drugs that caused her fatal overdose from Walker, Coffina said.

Walker has been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since being taken into custody at a Maple Shade motel in October 2019 by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Pemberton Township Police Department, Coffina said.

Mount Holly and Mount Laurel township police also assisted in the investigation.

Walker is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey.

