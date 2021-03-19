Bedridden Burlington Rehab Patient Dies, Roommate Charged After Violent Attack

A 51-year-old rehabilitation center patient has been charged with murder after his elderly roommate died of injuries suffered in a violent attack, authorities said.

The older victim could not walk or talk.

David P. Lake, 51, remains in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he was taken on Jan. 19 after being arrested for the brutal assault on Melvyn Waldo, 78, with whom he shared a room at The Palace Rehabilitation and Care Center in Maple Shade, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher.

An investigation began after Maple Shade police and the Maple Shade First Aid Squad were called to the rehab center on Jan. 17 on a report of an assault. Lake had attacked Waldo, who is immobile and non-verbal, while the victim was in his bed in their room, Billhimer and Fletcher said.

Waldo died of his injuries on March 5 at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, they said.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood ruled the death was a homicide. An autopsy concluded the cause was due to complications of head and facial injuries.

The investigation was conducted by the Maple Shade Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are MSPD Det. Brian Martino and BCPO Det. Jen Marchese.

Lake is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.