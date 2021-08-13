Authorities: Pemberton Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder For Stabbing Ex-GF's New BF

An 18-year-old Pemberton Township man was charged with attempted murder for stabbing a man who he believed was his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, authorities said.

An investigation began on Aug. 7 when Westampton Township police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 2000 block of Burlington-Mount Holly Road for a report of a stabbing, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Westampton Township Police Chief Stephen Ent said in a release.

Officers discovered a man who was bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and arms, authorities said. He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

He remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Investigators discovered Michael Warder got upset when he learned his ex-girlfriend might be in a new relationship. So, he rode his bicycle to the hotel and confronted her and the victim outside of the building, authorities said.

When the ex-girlfriend saw Warder, she ran inside the hotel and was not injured.

After the stabbing, Warder fled on his bicycle. He was arrested on Aug. 10 at his current girlfriend's Marlton home by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Unit, officials said.

Warder, of the 400 block of Salvia Street, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was housed in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing next week.

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Westampton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators were WTPD Detective Sgt. Linda Chieffalo and BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka.

